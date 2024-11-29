All the players missing for this weekend’s matches in Scotland’s top flight

The team news for all six Scottish Premiership matches this weekend:

Celtic (1) v Ross County (8)

Celtic have no fresh injury problems following their draw with Club Brugge. Odin Thiago Holm has been suffering from calf problems recently. Will Nightingale (knee) and Max Sheaf (thigh) remain out for County.

Referee: Calum Scott

Dundee Utd (4) v St Mirren (6)

Dundee United defender Ross Graham is back in action but Jim Goodwin remains without Ross Docherty (calf), Craig Sibbald (groin) and Kristijan Trapanovski (hamstring). St Mirren defenders Charles Dunne and Alex Iacovitti are still out with hamstring injuries.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid

Kilmarnock (10) v Dundee (7)

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly is suspended while midfielders David Watson (hip) and Matty Kennedy (back) are in with a chance of playing. Stuart Findlay is out for three to four months after ankle surgery while Kyle Magennis is working towards a comeback. Dundee have lost Clark Robertson (thigh) and Curtis Main (knee) but Julien Vetro is available again and new signing Sean Kelly is in contention. Ziyad Larkeche (hamstring) and Scott Fraser (groin) remain out along with long-term absentee Joe Shaughnessy (knee).

Referee: Ross Hardie

Motherwell (5) v Hibs (12)

Motherwell have lost Tom Sparrow for a month because of an ankle injury but hope to have Tony Watt available after a back spasm ruled him out against Ross County. On-loan Hibs player Jair Tavares is ineligible while Stephen O’Donnell (hamstring), Paul McGinn (thigh), Callum Slattery, Sam Nicholson (both knee), Ross Callachan (hamstring) and Jack Vale (calf) remain out. Lewis Miller and Kieron Bowie (hamstring) remain out for Hibs.

Hearts (11) v Aberdeen (2)

Hearts midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) is still missing while Pape Habib Gueye (quad) is Aberdeen’s only absentee.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

St Johnstone (9) v Rangers (3)

St Johnstone’s Barry Douglas misses out with a knock. Saints are still without long-term absentees Uche Ikpeazu (knee), Cammy MacPherson (hip) and Sam McClelland (Achilles). Danilo and Ianis Hagi return to the Rangers squad after missing out on the Nice game as they are not in the European squad. Oscar Cortes has returned to training and Tom Lawrence and Rabbi Matondo are getting close to a return following their respective injuries. Neysharo Kasanwirjo is out long term with a knee injury.