Celtic secured the first domestic trophy of the Scottish season as a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Premier Sports Cup final was decided by penalty kicks at Hampden.

Nedim Bajrami gave Rangers a deserved first-half lead on 41 minutes, only for Celtic to roar back with goals from Greg Taylor (56) and Daizen Maeda (60) in the second-half. Mohamed Diomande’s close range strike in the 75th minute kept Rangers hopes alive though.

It looked like Nicolas Kuhn (87) had handed Celtic a last-gasp win when he blasted home from close range. However, an incredible ball from Vaclav Cerny saw Rangers substitute Danilo dramatically send the game into extra-time just a minute later.

The sides could not be separated in extra-time though, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic to take the honours in a shootout, with five perfect penalties from Adam Idah, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, who all slotted home, while Rangers’ Ridvan Yilmaz missed from the spot.

Here is how we rated each player out of ten for their display at Hampden Park:

1 . GK: Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic - 7 Dealt with what he had to well enough and could do nothing about the goals. Made a crucial save in the shootout. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . GK: Jack Butland - Rangers - 7 His save from Kuhn early on was a big moment in the game and stopped Celtic from getting a head of stream. Made numerous big saves early in the second too, as Celtic began to dominate after the equaliser. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RB: Alistair Johnston - Celtic - 6 Normally so imposing, the Canadian had a quiet first 45 by his standards. Improved in the second-half though, before he was taken off towards the end of the 90. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales