Celtic secured the first domestic trophy of the Scottish season as a pulsating 3-3 draw in the Premier Sports Cup final was decided by penalty kicks at Hampden.
Nedim Bajrami gave Rangers a deserved first-half lead on 41 minutes, only for Celtic to roar back with goals from Greg Taylor (56) and Daizen Maeda (60) in the second-half. Mohamed Diomande’s close range strike in the 75th minute kept Rangers hopes alive though.
It looked like Nicolas Kuhn (87) had handed Celtic a last-gasp win when he blasted home from close range. However, an incredible ball from Vaclav Cerny saw Rangers substitute Danilo dramatically send the game into extra-time just a minute later.
The sides could not be separated in extra-time though, leaving Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic to take the honours in a shootout, with five perfect penalties from Adam Idah, Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, who all slotted home, while Rangers’ Ridvan Yilmaz missed from the spot.
Here is how we rated each player out of ten for their display at Hampden Park: