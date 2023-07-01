'It won't stop there' - Michael Beale reveals number of Rangers signings still to come this summer

Michael Beale has revealed he is hoping to add up to three more signings to his Rangers squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Rangers manager has already welcomed five new arrivals to Ibrox this summer in the shape of goalkeeper Jack Butland, defender Dujon Sterling, midfielder Kieran Dowell, winger Abdallah Sima and striker Sam Lammers.

A sixth recruit is believed to be on the verge of joining with reports claiming an agreement has been reached with Italian side Cremonese for the transfer of their Nigerian international front man Cyriel Dessers following weeks of negotiations.

Beale could take his number of summer signings to eight with reports of an ongoing interest in Feyenoord striker Danilo, despite having an offer for the Brazilian turned down last week, while Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes remains a priority target.

Rangers manager Michael Beale is rebuilding his squad this summer. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Beale is rebuilding his squad following the end of season departures of Allan McGregor, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield, as well as Mateusz Zukowski, who returned to Poland this week to sign for Slask Wroclaw.

“Everyone felt we wanted new faces and freshness and we’ve got that,” Beale told Rangers TV. “I’m pleased to say it won’t stop there – there's maybe two or three more that we’re also looking to recruit over the summer.”

Rangers returned to pre-season training this week in preparation for the start of the new season as they look to bounce back from a trophyless campaign.

Beale added: “You sort of have the first week which you enjoy on holiday then you are busy thinking about coming back.

"It has been a busy summer. The recruitment team and the football board have been working really hard on bringing some new players in and finalising things.

"They will bring energy, quality and motivation. Footballers almost have two new years resolutions, they have the one before the start of the new season and the one everyone has at the new year.