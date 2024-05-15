One Rangers star has confirmed his departure this summer. Cr. Getty Images.

One Rangers player has confirmed he will be leaving Ibrox ahead of Philippe Clement's expected summer clear out

Rangers’ long-serving striker Kemar Roofe has confirmed he will depart the club this summer via social media following the 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday.

The Jamaican forward joined the club back in 2020 for an undisclosed fee from Anderlecht, reported to be around £4.5 million, and has scored 38 goals during his time at Ibrox. Roofe also played a pivotal role in the club’s Scottish Premiership title win in 2020-21 alongside their astonishing run to the Europa League final a year later.

However, with the 31-year-old’s contract expiring in the summer, he confirmed his departure from Rangers via a post on his official Instagram account. Roofe was introduced from the bench in the 83rd minute to replace Fabio Silva in last night’s victory but signalled it would be his final appearance in front of the Ibrox faithful.

“It’s been a pleasure...thanks for having me,” wrote the striker on the social media site, alongside a photo of himself applauding the fans in the aftermath of the game. Team mate Nicolas Raskin shared the post via his Instagram story, adding ‘respect’ alongside a blue and white love heart.