Rangers star confirms Ibrox departure with social media post after resounding win
Rangers’ long-serving striker Kemar Roofe has confirmed he will depart the club this summer via social media following the 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday.
The Jamaican forward joined the club back in 2020 for an undisclosed fee from Anderlecht, reported to be around £4.5 million, and has scored 38 goals during his time at Ibrox. Roofe also played a pivotal role in the club’s Scottish Premiership title win in 2020-21 alongside their astonishing run to the Europa League final a year later.
However, with the 31-year-old’s contract expiring in the summer, he confirmed his departure from Rangers via a post on his official Instagram account. Roofe was introduced from the bench in the 83rd minute to replace Fabio Silva in last night’s victory but signalled it would be his final appearance in front of the Ibrox faithful.
“It’s been a pleasure...thanks for having me,” wrote the striker on the social media site, alongside a photo of himself applauding the fans in the aftermath of the game. Team mate Nicolas Raskin shared the post via his Instagram story, adding ‘respect’ alongside a blue and white love heart.
Roofe is just one of many players expected to depart the club this summer with the Gers looking to perform a summer clear out after losing out to rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title. Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Leon Balogun, Jon McLaughlin and Ryan Jack will also see their contracts expire this summer and are expected to join Roofe in leaving Glasgow.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.