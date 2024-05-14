Dundee call out Rangers 'fluke' and what changed dynamic at Ibrox
Dundee manager Tony Docherty rued the concession of a goal on the stroke of half-time as Rangers came back from 2-0 down to firmly extinguish the Dens Park side’s slim European hopes.
The Ibrox side eventually ran out 5-2 winners to put Celtic’s championship celebrations on hold for 24 hours at least. Ross McCausland brought Rangers back into the game with a goal in the dying moments of the first half while Todd Cantwell put Rangers ahead for the first time after 66 minutes with an outrageous goal from near the touchline. Debate raged over whether the midfielder had meant it or not. Docherty was sure he knew the answer. “There’s no way he’s meant that,” he said. “It’s a fluke. At 3-2 I went two strikers up because we needed to try and win the game but that opened us up a bit and the game ran away from us.
“It was a fantastic first-half display,” he added. “We were on control of the game and when Rangers were in possession I thought we were excellent. When we had the ball we were brave and clinical. It was a top performance but I think we had to get in at half-time with that 2-0 lead. The goal just before half-time changes the dynamic. We came out for the second half but I do think we need to do better again. It was a very preventable equaliser. We need to stop the ball coming in and defend our box better.
“But I’m hugely proud of the players for their efforts this season. Teams can win two or three games and get to a cup final but over a league campaign, to get into the top six is fantastic. We’ve fallen short defensively after the split against some top opposition but everything happens for a reasons and it’s good for me to see that going into next season. I don’t think anybody would have given us a chance. I know at the start of the season were the favourites to be relegated. So to get into the top six was a fantastic achievement and that just illustrates to me know where we need to get better for next season and that’s what we will endeavour to do.”
