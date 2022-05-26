Rangers transfers: French midfielder, English winger, Austrian keeper, Colombian striker - possible Ibrox arrivals this summer

Hearts defender John Souttar’s pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox club, agreed during the January window when Rangers were unwilling to meet the Gorgie side’s asking price to advance the deal, kick-started the changes Giovanni van Bronckhorst will make to his squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Rangers manager has predicted a significant turnover in personnel as he looks to build on his first six months in the job which saw him lead his team to the Europa League final and secure his first piece of silverware with the Scottish Cup final win over Hearts last weekend.

The most pressing piece of business in the in-tray of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson is the future of the club’s out of contract players. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor, central defenders Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun and midfielder Steven Davis all come to the end of their current deals next month.

Talks are ongoing with all four. McGregor is pondering whether to hang up his gloves at the age of 40; Goldson has been strongly linked with a return to English football; Balogun has intimated his desire to extend his stay; 37-year-old Davis will continue his playing career and has been linked with Scottish Premiership duo St Mirren and Motherwell.

Rangers are also braced for interest in some of their key players who remain under contract – most notably 22-year-old defender Calvin Bassey whose exceptional form in the second half of the season has attracted the interest of a host of English Premier League clubs.

On the back of the income generated by the Europa League run – estimated to be in excess of £25 million – van Bronckhorst will look to replenish and strengthen his squad with a number of new additions to follow Souttar into the club.

Rangers have been consistently linked with Austrian goalkeeper Martin Fraisl, the 29-year-old who is out of contract after leaving Bundesliga ll club Schalke 04. But reports crediting them with an interest in Bosnian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic, currently playing for Rakow Czestochowa in the Polish top flight, are understood to be wide of the mark.

Colombian striker Mateo Cassierra (right) - in action for Ajax in a Europa League match against Celta Vigo in 2016 - has been linked with a move to Rangers from Russian club Sochi. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

French central midfielder Abdoulaye Sissako, currently playing in Belgium for Zulte-Waregem, and English winger Dapo Afolayan – Bolton Wanderers’ Player of the Year – are believed to be potential targets.

Van Bronckhorst will also hope to boost his striking options with Sunderland’s Ross Stewart and Colombian front man Mateo Cassierra possible candidates.

Stewart, in the Scotland squad for next month’s World Cup play-off and UEFA Nations League matches, has helped Sunderland win promotion to League One in England this season.

Cassierra, 24, is currently in Russia with FC Sochi and is well known to van Bronckhorst from his time in the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax.