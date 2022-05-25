Mateo Cassierra: Rangers 'make contact' with Russian club over Colombian striker's availability

The 25-year-old scored 14 goals in 26 appearances for Russian Premier League runners-up FC Sochi in the season just past after moving from Portuguese side Belenenses SAD last summer.

His form has reportedly attracted the interest of Rangers with Russian TV commentator Roman Naguchev claiming that contact has already been made regarding the player's availability.

The ex-Ajax forward is known to Giovanni van Bronckhorst from his time managing in the Netherlands. Cassierra spent three years with the Dutch club, making 21 first team appearances, where he worked alongside current Ibrox assistant coach Dave Vos.

Rangers-linked Mateo Cassierra in action for former club Ajax in 2016. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Naguchev made reference to Rangers move for the striker during the broadcast of the Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Rangers definitely need a striker,” Naguchev said, as reported by Russian outlet Sport 24.

“Mateo Cassierra is very interesting to the club. Rangers management has already been in contact with Sochi.