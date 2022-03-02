Rangers linked with Allan McGregor replacement as goalkeeper's contract runs out

Rangers are said to be in the market for a new goalkeeper and links have emerged suggesting a move for Schalke’s Martin Fraisl could be close.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:58 pm

Current understudy to Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin signed a new contract recently but with McGregor’s deal expiring at the end of the season the position is one of several areas the Ibrox club could re-enforce.

The Scottish champions also have Andy Firth and Robby McCrorie and have also been linked with Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist however the name of Fraisl, from Austria, has also entered the rumour mill.

The goalkeeper, formerly of ADO Den Haag, moved to Schalke on a one-year deal in July following their relegation from the Bundesliga and has kept six clean sheets for the Gelsenkirchen side so far this term in Germany’s second tier.

Martin Fraisl of FC Schalke 04. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bundesliga football pundit Ronan Murphy reported this morning a pre-contract offer had been made, however updates elsewhere this afternoon suggested a deal has yet to be put on the table.

Allan McGregorDundee United
