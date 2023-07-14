Rangers transfers: English clubs on alert after development, Colak fee to aid chase, Arfield lifts lid on exit

There are plenty of stories surrounding Rangers at the moment, with the Ibrox outfit being one of the most active clubs during the transfer window.

Antonio Colak is on the verge of a move to Parma, while there is loose speculation surrounding the future of Fashion Sakala.

We take a look at some of the main headlines this Friday morning surrounding Rangers and their players:

Colak on verge of leaving Rangers

Rangers striker Antonio Colak is expected to leave Rangers imminently and sign for Italian outfit Parma. The 29-year-old Croat joined the Ibrox club last summer and despite scoring 18 goals last term, his career in Glasgow appears to be over. Manager Michael Beale has completely overhauled his forward line with the arrivals of Cyriel Dessers, Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers and with Feyenoord’s Danilo also a target for Rangers, Colak is not guaranteed first-team football and a reported transfer fee of £2.5million can be invested back into the squad.

Sakala linked with a move to Saudi Arabia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of Zambian forward Fashion Sakala at Ibrox has been thrown into doubt, with reports that an unnamed Saudi Arabian club may be about to launch a £4m bid. Sakala featured heavily under Beale towards the end of last season and is currently on international duty in the COSAFA Cup. The 26-year-old, who joined from Oostende in 2021 and has two years remaining on his contract, scored 12 goals in 29 appearances last season.

Clubs on alert after McCrorie news

A host of clubs in England are mulling over a move for Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie after it was revealed that the 25-year-old is likely to leave this summer. Reports claim that McCrorie has told Beale he wants to leave as he will not be No 1 this season following the arrival of England internationalist Jack Butland. The ex-Livingston loanee has a clutch of admirers in the second and third tiers of English football and with a mooted price tag of between £500,000 and £750,000, approaches are expected during the coming weeks

Arfied has no hard feelings over Rangers exit