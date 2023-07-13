Rangers braced for duo's exit after talks - but fees may help in chase for trio

The 25-year-old impressed in handful of matches towards the end of last season but with the arrival of England internationalist Jack Butland, McCrorie is set to fight it out with Jon McLaughlin as the No 2 goalkeeper. A product of Rangers’ academy, McCrorie desires first-team football and could command a fee between £500-750,000 due to being under contract until the summer of 2025.
Beale spoke highly of McCrorie earlier in the year and the ex-Livingston loanee played a part in the 3-0 win over Celtic in May, but it now appears likely that he will leave before the summer window closes. His brother, Ross, recently left Aberdeen for Bristol City and a similar move south would appeal to him.
McCrorie may not be the only player to depart Rangers, though, with forward Antonio Colak edging closer to the exit door. The Glasgow Times reports that Parma will win the race for his signature after Beale gave his blessing for the Croat to leave.
Beale has made seven summer transfers so far – Butland, Dujon Sterling, Leon Balogun, Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers – and recently revealed that some players would leave, with his preference to operate with a tighter squad than last season. Any monies recouped from the sales of fringe men would likely be used towards further incomings, with Rangers continued to be linked with Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes and Feyenoord forward Danilo.