Rangers braced for duo's exit after talks - but fees may help in chase for trio

Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is expected to leave Ibrox this summer after talks with manager Michael Beale during the club’s training camp in Germany.

The 25-year-old impressed in handful of matches towards the end of last season but with the arrival of England internationalist Jack Butland, McCrorie is set to fight it out with Jon McLaughlin as the No 2 goalkeeper. A product of Rangers’ academy, McCrorie desires first-team football and could command a fee between £500-750,000 due to being under contract until the summer of 2025.

Beale spoke highly of McCrorie earlier in the year and the ex-Livingston loanee played a part in the 3-0 win over Celtic in May, but it now appears likely that he will leave before the summer window closes. His brother, Ross, recently left Aberdeen for Bristol City and a similar move south would appeal to him.

McCrorie may not be the only player to depart Rangers, though, with forward Antonio Colak edging closer to the exit door. The Glasgow Times reports that Parma will win the race for his signature after Beale gave his blessing for the Croat to leave.