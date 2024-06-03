Rangers interested in highly-rated Arsenal defender who left Euro 2024 star stunned
Rangers are interested in bringing Arsenal defender Reuell Walters to Ibrox this summer, The Scotsman understands.
Head coach Philippe Clement will rebuild his squad this summer after falling short in the race for the Scottish Premiership title last season and the club have already announced the departures of first team players John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin at the weekend.
With the Belgian boss on the lookout for reinforcements in defence, the club have targeted the pacey, out of contract 19-year-old, who is set to leave the Emirates this summer after rejecting a contract offer from the Gunners.
While he is yet to make his competitive debut for Mikel Arteta’s side, the teenager has been included within their first-team squad on 20 occasions. Highly-rated at the Emirates, Walters has been on the bench several times on the English Premier League, while he was also named as part of their Europa League squad.
The Gunners had hoped to keep him in North London, however, the player opted to reject the offer of a new deal and will depart the club this summer in search of regular first team football. Walters already posted his goodbyes via social media and was given well wishes by the likes of Declan Rice and William Saliba.
The defender, who also spent time with Tottenham Hotspur as a youth, has represented England at both U18s and U19s level but is also eligible to play for Germany via his grandmother. Capable at both right-back and centre-half, Walters was recently praised by team mate Oleksandr Zinchenko, who heralded his tenacity and strength.
“I like so much centre-back Reuell," the Ukraine international said. "I think the qualities he has, he is aggressive. I swear to God, one time he pushed Gabriel Jesus in a shoulder-to-shoulder. It is not easy to push Gabriel because he is very strong, and he was confident on the ball afterwards, he kept the ball well and passed. Wow. He impresses me I think the most."
Recently relegated Sheffield United were also understood to have tried to bring the player to the club on loan last summer.
Rangers have already confirmed the arrival of Brazilian defender Jefte and should they solidify their interest in Reuell, they will face strong competition from clubs in France and Germany. Arsenal would also be owed a training compensation fee from any new club he joins.
