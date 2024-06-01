Leon Balogun has been given a contract extension at Rangers. Cr. SNS Group.

Rangers’ move to tie 35-year-old Leon Balogun to a new contract may raise some eyebrows - but it shouldn’t.

When Rangers’ confirmed Leon Balogun was the only one from six out-of-contract players to survive the Ibrox cull this summer, it raised some eyebrows with the player turning 36 next month.

If Belgian manager Philippe Clement has his way, there will be huge changes at Ibrox this summer. However, tying down Balogun could prove pivotal when it comes to ensuring the Gers rebuild is a successful one and not just another false dawn.

In the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic, Rangers did more than enough to win the game. However, when Adam Idah tapped home in the closing stages of the game to condemn them to their fourth Old Firm loss in five this season, it somehow felt inevitable. “If you look at the performance, I think the boys gave everything,” Clement said. “I think the edge this season that they had over us was probably a bit in confidence.” In truth, Scotland’s most successful club are in danger of losing their tag to Celtic, with an identity slowly transforming with each passing defeat.

For Rangers fans, this summer is an opportunity to draw a line in the sand. Honest conversations and difficult decisions have been made. One of the only players in blue to venture into the mixed zone after the Scottish Cup final defeat, Balogun fronted up to those difficult conversation despite a painful afternoon. “Results count,” admitted the Nigerian. “The main target we didn’t achieve, so we were not successful. Obviously this is another blow in the gut, especially if you look at the performance” he admitted.

Rangers are no ordinary club. Success is expected. Finishing second at Ibrox is as good as finishing last. You’re either first, or a you’re a failure. No in between. Important as it is to recruit the right players, Balogun can play an equally crucial role of educating them on the standards and expectations required in Govan He has won every single domestic honour during his time at the club but has felt the pain of missing out on them too. Having someone in the dressing room who understands the fine line between that success and failure is crucial to Clement’s new look unit.

The Belgian said it himself earlier in the month, commenting: “Leon is somebody who showed every day the right mentality. The right passion for the club. If you want to be successful with this club, we need the right players in the building.”

His advancing years mean Balogun is not going to be a long term option for the club on the pitch. However, he’s already proven to be one of Clement’s most productive defenders. Often a cool, calm head that keep things stable, the Nigerian played a big role in dragging Rangers back in the title race following the Michael Beale debacle. Rangers kept five clean sheets in seven games upon his return to the starting XI. When absent from the team between early February and mid-April, they kept just two clean sheets in nine.

He’s produced more interceptions than Connor Goldson despite playing less than half the games, while he wins more tackles (75%) than both Goldson and Ben Davies. His impressive 98% of aerial duals won also places him ahead of his counterparts John Souttar (94%), Goldson (80%) and Davies (77%).