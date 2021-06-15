Rangers to host Celtic in August Old Firm match; First Edinburgh and Dundee derby dates revealed: cinch SPFL Premiership fixtures 2021-22

The Premiership fixtures have been revealed for season 2021-22.

Ange Postecoglou’s first visit to Ibrox as manager falls on August 28 - the fourth matchday of the new campaign.

The incoming Celtic manager will be on the road for his side’s opening fixture too – taking on Championship winners Hearts on July 31 at Tynecastle.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports – but with an unorthodox evening start – and kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

SPFL season 2021-22 will kick off the league campaign at 1.30pm on July 31.

Rangers will formally begin the new season and unveil the league championship flag at home to Livingston at 1.30pm on the same day.

As well as hosting the first Old Firm meeting at the end of August, the south-side stadium will also be the venue for the final Glasgow derby before the league split, which falls on April 9 and the Old Firm encounter a week prior.

Rangers will also be the visitors to Celtic Park for the traditional Ne’er day fixture – to be played on January 2 next year.

Premiership new boys Dundee will also begin at home with St Mirren visiting Dens Park.

The first Edinburgh derby of the season falls on September 11, while the Dundee derby will be a week later on September 18.

The full list of opening weekend fixtures on July 31/August 1 is:

Rangers v Livingston (1.30pm)

Dundee v St Mirren

Ross County v St Johnstone

Hearts v Celtic (8pm)

Aberdeen v Dundee United (Sun 3pm)

Motherwell v Hibs (Sun 4.30pm).