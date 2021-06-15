Rangers to return to Croatia transfer market; Billy Gilmour loan touted; Celtic linked to former Manchester City man - Scottish Premiership rumour mill

It’s the morning after the game before and Scotland is waking up to a particularly deflated feeling not felt for a while. Maybe for as long as 23 years?

The morning headlines are dominated by what went wrong at Hampden and look ahead to Wembley and an Auld Enemy clash that kicks off in just over 80-hours time.

In the meantime there is a whole host of other football fare to get stuck into in the rumour mill, Tuesday June 15, 2021.

Jetting in

Ange Postecoglou is set to join up with Celtic next week. Little has been heard of the Japan-based Australian since he was announced as Celtic manager on Wednesday, but the new manager could touch base at Lennoxtown for the start of pre-season at the end of next week. (Scottish Sun)

Contract gamble

However Celtic risk LOSING their manager according to a former Premier League star. Danny Mills believes the 12-month rolling contract places jeopardy over the new man’s future at Parkhead – particularly if he is an instant success (Football Insider)

Mooy move

Aaron Mooy – the former St Mirren and Huddersfield midfielder could be Postecoglou’s first signing, according to reports in Australia. The Socceroos midfielder is well known to the new Parkhead boss from international football and a move from his current club in Shanghai has been linked. Mooy moved back Down Under after St Mirren but was back in the UK with Manchester City and Huddersfield a few years later. (The World Game)

Wyke move up a go-go?

Celtic are increasingly confident of signing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke. The 31-goal forward has attracted attention from the English Championship as well as the east end of Glasgow. (Scottish Sun)

On the move

Chances of a Celtic return for loan defender Diego Laxalt seemd remote anyway, but they are set to be doused completely. The Uruguayan full-back is preparing to move from AC Milan to Dinamo Moscow for a €4m fee. (Sempre Milan)

Staying in the city

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is expected to stay in London with Brentford if the midfielder moves on loan from Chelsea – rather than back to Rangers, who are also reportedly keen on a deal. (Football Insider)

Croatian target

Rangers have been linked with a move for Rijeka midfielder Ivan Lepinjica this summer, according to reports in Croatia. The midfielder has previously interested Chelsea in the past and could join his fellow countrymen Borna Barisic and Niko Katic at Ibrox. (Jutarnji)

Ayrshire return

Hearts’ released goalkeeper Colin Doyle could make a return to Kilmarnock where he spent last season. The Ayrshire side are also close to a deal for Jason Naismith. (Daily Record)

Rover and out

Charlie Mulgrew is closing in on a move to Dundee United after leaving Blackburn Rovers. (The Courier)

Keep him in

David Marshall should retain his place in the Scotland team for the Auld Enemy clash with England (The Scotsman)