Rangers team news vs St Johnstone: Six out injured as Clement sweats on fitness of key midfielder

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:12 GMT

Rangers have a number of injury issues ahead of the visit of St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday.

Rangers return to domestic action this weekend as they welcome newly-appointed St Johnstone to Ibrox on Sunday.

Philippe Clement's team will be aiming to respond to a dismal 4-1 Europa League thumping from Lyon on Thursday night against the Perthshire outfit. As for St Johnstone, they’ll be hoping the appointment of Simo Valakari can help them end a six-game winless run, although he will be watching on from the stands.

It will be the second time the sides have faced each other already this season, with the Saints visitors to Glasgow in the Premier Sports Cup in August, when goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Hampden.

Heading into their fifth game in just 15 days, the home side have a number of injury worries though, with Belgian boss Clement potentially without five first-team stars for the game against St Johnstone.

The Scotsman looks through both sides injury doubts ahead of Sunday’s match.

The full-back has been out since August 13 after picking up a thigh injury in the defeat to Dynamo Kyiv. Has been spotted back in training during the week, but is not expected to be available for the game against St Johnstone.

1. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers

The full-back has been out since August 13 after picking up a thigh injury in the defeat to Dynamo Kyiv. Has been spotted back in training during the week, but is not expected to be available for the game against St Johnstone. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Northern Ireland international Sam McClelland is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he ruptured his Achilles in mid-August.

2. Sam McClelland - St Johnstone

Northern Ireland international Sam McClelland is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he ruptured his Achilles in mid-August. | William Cherry Photo: William Cherry

The Brazilian striker's injury hell continues. He is still unavailable after suffering a setback a fortnight ago.

3. Danilo - Rangers

The Brazilian striker's injury hell continues. He is still unavailable after suffering a setback a fortnight ago. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Another who seems unable to catch a break, Cortes picked up his third injury in 10 months in training a a few weeks back. He is another that is unlikely to be fit for the weekend's game.

4. Oscar Cortes - Rangers

Another who seems unable to catch a break, Cortes picked up his third injury in 10 months in training a a few weeks back. He is another that is unlikely to be fit for the weekend's game. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

