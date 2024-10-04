Rangers return to domestic action this weekend as they welcome newly-appointed St Johnstone to Ibrox on Sunday.

Philippe Clement's team will be aiming to respond to a dismal 4-1 Europa League thumping from Lyon on Thursday night against the Perthshire outfit. As for St Johnstone, they’ll be hoping the appointment of Simo Valakari can help them end a six-game winless run, although he will be watching on from the stands.

It will be the second time the sides have faced each other already this season, with the Saints visitors to Glasgow in the Premier Sports Cup in August, when goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ross McCausland secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Hampden.

Heading into their fifth game in just 15 days, the home side have a number of injury worries though, with Belgian boss Clement potentially without five first-team stars for the game against St Johnstone.

The Scotsman looks through both sides injury doubts ahead of Sunday’s match.

Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers The full-back has been out since August 13 after picking up a thigh injury in the defeat to Dynamo Kyiv. Has been spotted back in training during the week, but is not expected to be available for the game against St Johnstone.

Sam McClelland - St Johnstone Northern Ireland international Sam McClelland is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he ruptured his Achilles in mid-August.

Danilo - Rangers The Brazilian striker's injury hell continues. He is still unavailable after suffering a setback a fortnight ago.