Former Motherwell midfielder is back in Scottish football

St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of Simo Valakari as their new head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 and takes over from Craig Levein, who was sacked two weeks ago. The Perth club held talks with Ayr boss Scott Brown and Tiernan Lynch of Larne before landing on Riga FC manager Valakari.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Finland internationalist with 32 caps to his name, Valakari spent four years as a player with Motherwell between 1996 and 2000. He has also managed Abo IFK, SJK, Tromso, KuPS and Auda.

Simo Valakari is the new head coach of St Johnstone. | Getty Images

Valakari will not take charge of St Johnstone until next week, though, with interim management team Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland tasked with preparing the team for Sunday’s Premiership match away at Rangers. No update has been given on their futures, although the club says it will “continue to review the football department set-up”. Gus MacPherson has now been given the role of head of football operations, scouting and recruitment at McDiarmid Park.

On the appointment of Valakari, Saints owner Adam Webb said: “Simo rose to the top after an extensive hiring process and interviews with several great candidates. He has a remarkable vision for the future of St Johnstone. Simo's experience, enthusiasm and creativity will serve us well in the years ahead.”

Valakari said: “I am very happy, very excited and very proud that St Johnstone have made me their head coach. We have so many opportunities to make this an exciting journey and the most important thing is that we are all in this together - the players, the staff and most importantly the fans. We want you, the fans, to engage with us as a team and we can be even more powerful together.

Valakari spent four years as a player with Motherwell. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“When I spoke to the owners and the football department I got really excited about this project. I looked at our team as a whole and our players. Of course the results recently have not been as positive as we would like, but I see a lot of potential in the players that we have here.

“That was the first thing for me, we have a potential. Now I look at the process of how we can take our team and our club forward.