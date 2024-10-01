SPFL club announces new head coach - but he won't face Rangers as caretakers' future shrouded in uncertainty
St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of Simo Valakari as their new head coach.
The 51-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2027 and takes over from Craig Levein, who was sacked two weeks ago. The Perth club held talks with Ayr boss Scott Brown and Tiernan Lynch of Larne before landing on Riga FC manager Valakari.
A Finland internationalist with 32 caps to his name, Valakari spent four years as a player with Motherwell between 1996 and 2000. He has also managed Abo IFK, SJK, Tromso, KuPS and Auda.
Valakari will not take charge of St Johnstone until next week, though, with interim management team Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland tasked with preparing the team for Sunday’s Premiership match away at Rangers. No update has been given on their futures, although the club says it will “continue to review the football department set-up”. Gus MacPherson has now been given the role of head of football operations, scouting and recruitment at McDiarmid Park.
On the appointment of Valakari, Saints owner Adam Webb said: “Simo rose to the top after an extensive hiring process and interviews with several great candidates. He has a remarkable vision for the future of St Johnstone. Simo's experience, enthusiasm and creativity will serve us well in the years ahead.”
Valakari said: “I am very happy, very excited and very proud that St Johnstone have made me their head coach. We have so many opportunities to make this an exciting journey and the most important thing is that we are all in this together - the players, the staff and most importantly the fans. We want you, the fans, to engage with us as a team and we can be even more powerful together.
“When I spoke to the owners and the football department I got really excited about this project. I looked at our team as a whole and our players. Of course the results recently have not been as positive as we would like, but I see a lot of potential in the players that we have here.
“That was the first thing for me, we have a potential. Now I look at the process of how we can take our team and our club forward.
“In football there is no time to waste, every minute of training counts, so I am excited to get started. I am looking forward to meeting the players and we will become strong.”
