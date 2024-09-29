Relief for Rangers amid 'brainless' label - but it's regret for Hibs at Ibrox

Clearly jaded from Thursday’s exertions in Sweden, hosts just get job done against Hibs

Relief for Rangers, regrets for Hibs after this encounter at Ibrox. Philippe Clement's men pocketed a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of a fabulous strike from Tom Lawrence, yet those inside this Govan arena left with their blood pressure higher than they wanted it to be.

Clearly fatigued after Thursday night's 2-0 Europa League triumph in Malmo, Rangers were soporific and slack for swathes of this match against a Hibs team that went toe-to-toe with them. Mykola Kuharevych missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time, while debutant Dwight Gayle headed wide towards the end with a free header. Had they found a leveller, few would have begrudged the capital side it.

Rangers were reasonable in the first half, threatening down the left-hand side as Ross McCausland excelled. But for the majority of the second half, their passing was loose and they carried little threat in the final third. "Brainless Rangers," shouted one exasperated fellow behind the press box. Some other supporters' language was more colourful.

It should be noted that at times, Hibs forced them into errors. Head coach David Gray devised a pretty sound game-plan, the visitors lined up in a fluid 4-4-2 with the nifty Junior Hoilett impressing on the wing. What the Hibees boss could not account for was a pearler of a strike from Lawrence on 34 minutes, one of those efforts that two goalkeepers would struggle to save, sweeping the ball into the top corner from just outside the box.

Tom Lawrence netted the winner with sublime shot. | SNS Group

The goal was chalked off for offside by assistant referee Steven Traynor, but VAR got involved and it was deemed that the Welshman was just level with Marvin Ekpiteta's foot. It was Rangers' most tangible moment of quality in the match, the lively McCausland involved in its creation.

VAR was called upon again just before the break when John Souttar blocked a Kuharevych effort with a raised elbow. This decision was more clear-cut, and referee Nick Walsh pointed to the spot after a quick check of the monitor. With regular penalty taker Martin Boyle absent due to injury, Kuhareyvch took the ball but never appeared fully confident. His stuttered run-up and subsequent soft effort to his left were lamentable and Jack Butland saved straightforwardly.

Such a moment should have permitted Rangers to kick on in the second half. It did the opposite. With Hamza Igamane given his first start ahead of Cyriel Dessers, the focus was on the young Moroccan to see what he could do leading the line. He was quiet, unable to get much change out of Hibs' centre-halves Warren O'Hora and Ekpiteta. Dessers was summoned before the hour-mark.

By that point Hibs were chasing hard for an equaliser, without creating anything meaningful. Hoilett, their chief creative outlet, was withdrawn as the petrol tank emptied and Elie Youan was a downgrade on the Canadian. Gayle made his debut and will no doubt rue his header from a Chris Cadden cross with seven minutes to go that flew past a helpless Butland's post.

Mykola Kuharevych missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time. | SNS Group

Just before that, Hibs keeper Josef Bursik had made an outstanding save to deny Dessers from close range, but the Club Brugge loanee was largely left untroubled. Rangers did not appear capable of finding a second goal.

