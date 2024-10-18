Here is the latest injury news ahead of Kilmarnock vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday. Cr: SNS Group.Here is the latest injury news ahead of Kilmarnock vs Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers team news vs Kilmarnock: 7 out and 4 doubts as Clement handed injury update on striker

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:54 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 13:50 BST

Rangers have a several injury issues ahead of their visit to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership this Sunday.

Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend as they visit Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side were able to bounce back from the 4-1 thumping against Lyon in the Europa League by comfortably swatting aside St Johnstone prior to the international break, and head to Ayrshire aiming to win their four successive league game.

As for their hosts Kilmarnock, it has been a difficult start to the campaign.

However, despite sitting in ninth place, they enter the game on the back of a morale-boosting first league win of the season. Three goals in the final six minutes of the game handed them an astonishing 3-2 comeback win over Dundee at Den’s Park a fortnight ago, and they’ll be hoping they can increase their points tally by downing the Gers at the weekend.

Both sides have several injury concerns, with potentially 10 players missing the game. Here, The Scotsman assesses both sides injury doubts ahead of the match:

The club confirmed the teenage midfielder is being 'managed' after picking up a shoulder injury prior to the international break. He will be assessed over the weekend.

1. David Watson - Kilmarnock

The club confirmed the teenage midfielder is being 'managed' after picking up a shoulder injury prior to the international break. He will be assessed over the weekend. | SNS Group

The ex-Lens man cannot catch a break, picking up three long term injuries since his arrival in January. He's expected to be out for "several" weeks according to Philippe Clement.

2. Oscar Cortes - Rangers

The ex-Lens man cannot catch a break, picking up three long term injuries since his arrival in January. He's expected to be out for "several" weeks according to Philippe Clement. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Killie defender is out of the game following his red card against St Mirren. and will serve the final match of his suspension.

3. Joe Wright - Kilmarnock

The Killie defender is out of the game following his red card against St Mirren. and will serve the final match of his suspension. | SNS Group

The Northern Ireland winger had a "small problem" before the international break, Philippe Clement explained, adding he is back in training "but not certain to be available."

4. Ross McCausland - Rangers

The Northern Ireland winger had a "small problem" before the international break, Philippe Clement explained, adding he is back in training "but not certain to be available." | SNS Group

