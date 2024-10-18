Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend as they visit Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side were able to bounce back from the 4-1 thumping against Lyon in the Europa League by comfortably swatting aside St Johnstone prior to the international break, and head to Ayrshire aiming to win their four successive league game.

As for their hosts Kilmarnock, it has been a difficult start to the campaign.

However, despite sitting in ninth place, they enter the game on the back of a morale-boosting first league win of the season. Three goals in the final six minutes of the game handed them an astonishing 3-2 comeback win over Dundee at Den’s Park a fortnight ago, and they’ll be hoping they can increase their points tally by downing the Gers at the weekend.

Both sides have several injury concerns, with potentially 10 players missing the game. Here, The Scotsman assesses both sides injury doubts ahead of the match:

David Watson - Kilmarnock The club confirmed the teenage midfielder is being 'managed' after picking up a shoulder injury prior to the international break. He will be assessed over the weekend.

Oscar Cortes - Rangers The ex-Lens man cannot catch a break, picking up three long term injuries since his arrival in January. He's expected to be out for "several" weeks according to Philippe Clement.

Joe Wright - Kilmarnock The Killie defender is out of the game following his red card against St Mirren. and will serve the final match of his suspension.