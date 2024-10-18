Rangers are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend as they visit Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday.
Philippe Clement’s side were able to bounce back from the 4-1 thumping against Lyon in the Europa League by comfortably swatting aside St Johnstone prior to the international break, and head to Ayrshire aiming to win their four successive league game.
As for their hosts Kilmarnock, it has been a difficult start to the campaign.
However, despite sitting in ninth place, they enter the game on the back of a morale-boosting first league win of the season. Three goals in the final six minutes of the game handed them an astonishing 3-2 comeback win over Dundee at Den’s Park a fortnight ago, and they’ll be hoping they can increase their points tally by downing the Gers at the weekend.
Both sides have several injury concerns, with potentially 10 players missing the game. Here, The Scotsman assesses both sides injury doubts ahead of the match: