'Pleases me no end': Rangers expectation laid bare as key man back for Kilmarnock

Killie boss wants to make life tough for Clement and Co

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has told his players to make life difficult for Rangers on Sunday.

The Rugby Park side defeated Rangers on the opening day of last season and a first Premiership win of the season at Dundee, when they came from two goals down late on, has added confidence ahead of the Rugby Park clash.

“Outwith the St Johnstone game here, when we were down to 10 men after 15 minutes or so, we have been unbeaten at home outwith the Old Firm since December 2 last year,” said McInnes.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. | SNS Group

“That’s including Brugge, Copenhagen and Tromso. We are traditionally a strong home team. We’ll take any sort of positive thoughts and stats going into this type of game. We have got the team and the performance in us to win the game on Sunday.

“I think any team when they come here, you hear opposition managers say it all the time, it’s a tough game. They make reference to the surface, they make reference to coming up against strong home form. That pleases me no end, to be honest. The fact that people do recognise we’re a strong team at home.

“It’s important that we give Rangers exactly that, a tough game. I expect us to do that. I’m expecting a tough game because Rangers can test your organisation. They’ve got players that can come up with moments. They’re obviously a team that you’d expect to win week in, week out. The players are starting to get used to that.

“We have to try and make sure that we expect to win at home all the time as well. That’s what we’re looking for.”

David Watson, centre, should be back for Kilmarnock. | SNS Group

McInnes expects midfielder David Watson to feature despite withdrawing from Scotland Under-21 duty with a shoulder problem.

“Stuart Findlay’s back training,” he said. “Davie Watson’s had a wee shoulder issue going on. He took an injection to play at Dundee. We’re just trying to manage that situation with him. It’s an injury where if he gets contact on it, it can flare up again. He’s managed to do a bit of work since coming back from Scotland.