Despite their strong league form, Rangers’ 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Ibrox last weekend was much needed.

Philippe Clement’s side were left battered and bruised by a far superior Lyon team just days before in the Europa League, as the French giants ran out 4-1 winners at Ibrox. A cleansing of the palate was required to rid of them of the taste of defeat, and Vaclav Cerny’s timely double helped them seal a comfortable win in Govan.

Still five points adrift of both Celtic and Aberdeen, the international break will now allow the bulk of the Gers squad to focus their minds on reducing the points the deficit ahead of a trio of big games against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and - most prominently - a visit to Pittodrie on October 30.

However, there are some Rangers players that have the small matter of the Nations League before that, with a number of players on international duty this week.

Want to know who is representing their countries and when they’re playing this week? Here is the full list of every Rangers player away on international duty this week, who they play and when they are playing:

1 . Mohamed Diomande - Ivory Coast The 22-year-old Ivorian has been named in the squad for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone on 12 and 15 October.

2 . Nedim Bajrami - Albania Rangers' new £3.4million summer signing will come up against club teammate Vaclav Cerny when Albania face Czechia in the Nations League on Friday, before they travel to Georgia the following Monday.

3 . Leon King - Scotland under-21s The Rangers youngster could help Scotland under-21s qualify for their first major tournament since 1996 this week. King is expected to start as Scotland take on Belgium on Friday at Tynecastle, before travelling to Kazakhstan on Monday.