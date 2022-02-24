Rangers team news: Midfield conundrum, Bassey switch, Dortmund's dilemmas, plus expected XI after hints

Three key areas of team selection ahead of Thursday’s second leg, with the knock-out round tie poised 4-2 in Rangers’ favour.

Returning Rangers players

Rangers will have options with only Ianis Hagi and Aaron Ramsey injured and unavailable for the visit of Borussia Dortmund.

That means Giovanni van Bronckhorst can exhibit his tactical nous so prevalent last week in Germany to see the two-legged tie out.

Leon Balogun adds to the viable defensive options open to van Bronckhorst as he aims to shackle the second-placed side in the Bundesliga.

He could be used in the centre as an additional centre-half beside Connor Goldson or give a selection option at left-back if Calvin Bassey moves wide to rival Borna Barisic.

Raphael Guerriero scores in Germany to leave the tie set at 4-2 heading to Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Middle of the park

It has to be said van Bronckhorst got it spot-on at the Westfalenstadion last week with John Lundstram partnering Ryan Jack. He also has Steve Davis and Glen Kamara as potential midfielders to play a role, as well as utility man Scott Arfield.

He has pledged not to sit back so it shouldn’t be too defensive a selection, but with a tie that could change complexion quickly he may opt for a transient side with versatile options like Arfield, but will Lundstram’s power get the nod, or Kamara’s European expertise and ball retention be utilised?

Patience and confidence will be important on the night too, and how Rangers control the midfield against Axel Witzel will be a key element.

So who will Giovanni van Bronckhorst pick?

Rangers line-up could prove difficult for Marco Rose to predict in the areas mentioned above, but he has his own Dortmund dilemmas.

He won’t have Erling Haaland again and will be without Giovanni Reyna too, and will have to rely on an up-and-down team overcoming a buoyant Rangers team and a boisterous sell-out stadium.

Tactically Rose has a conundrum too – does he go for it and potentially leave spaces for Alfredo Morelos, Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent to exploit? It’s a tricky tie, finely poised and one worth watching.

Centre of attention last week Zagadou is also likely to miss out so much will be expected of Jude Bellingham, while Marco Reus and Julian Brandt will also need to be contained if Rangers hope to progress.