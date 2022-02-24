Rangers' central decisions in defence and midfield - how Giovanni van Bronckhorst might line up against Dortmund

The Bundesliga giants responded from their shock at the Westfalenstadion with a 6-0 trouncing of Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend to gear up for the second leg at Ibrox in style.

Rangers received a boost when Erling Haaland did not travel with the German side but there are still plenty of other talented players lining up against Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team for the manager to consider thwarting to engineer a memorable and eye-catching progression into the Europa League last 16.

He’s pledged not to sit back and absorb Dortmund attacks, and having scored four on the road, he has firepower in his armoury but decisions to make over his personnel – and he might need to.

Ibrox took Jude Bellingham’s breath away when he attended pre-match training on Wednesday night and, with 50,000 fans in a sell-out stadium, it promises to be a big night in Glasgow.

Here’s how the home side could line up.

Allan McGregor Goalkeeper was helpless for Dortmund's two strikes last week and will retain his place to extend his club European appearance record.

James Tavernier - RB Club captain opened the scoring on a memorable night last week and will keep his place in a match of this magnitude unless injured. A first-pick.

Connor Goldson - CB The Rangers team is picked around the Englishman. Practically an ever-present and important influence and consistent anchor-point in the team.

Leon Balogun - CB They play different positions but Leon Balogun seems to be in a straight fight with Borna Barisic for a start. After returning from injury, the German-born Nigerian is expected to partner Conor Goldson, which will have a domino effect on the defence but has a wider passing range and experience than Calvin Bassey which could be key against some wily forwards.