The Rangers experience that made an impression on awe-struck Borussia Dortmund player

While more than 50,000 are expected to descend upon Edmiston Drive for Thursday’s sell-out clash, even the empty arena left an impression on the Bundesliga giants.

Jude Bellingham, the BVB midfielder who scored his side’s first in the 4-2 defeat by the Scottish champions, had been looking forward to his visit to Glasgow and Ibrox didn’t disappoint.

Speaking last week he said: ““For me personally, I can’t wait to play at Ibrox. It’s one of the best stadiums in Europe in my opinion, when it’s packed on European nights. So bring it on.”

But, filmed walking down the tunnel and emerging onto the pitch for the customary training session the night before the match an awe-struck Bellingham can be heard to exclaim “What a gaff” as he took in the Ibrox expanse.

Dortmund trail 4-2 from the first leg.