Rangers stress 'vital' importance of reaching Europa League semi-finals

It is all to play for at Ibrox on Thursday evening as the sides meet for a fourth time in little over two years. Rangers beat Braga 3-2 on the last occasion they hosted the Portuguese side. Away goals are no longer an issue and the same result would mean extra-time following Rangers’ 1-0 defeat in the quarter final first leg in Portugal last week.

Van Bronckhorst suggested failure is not an option.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a 12-point swing in favour of Celtic since January, when Rangers were six points clear of their rivals at the top of their Premiership.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stressed the importance of overcoming the first leg deficit to Braga in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Although he was reluctant to describe the next few days as season defining, Van Bronckhorst is conscious of the need to avoid another setback in a crucial period for the club.

Rangers face Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday. The teams also meet a fortnight later in the last Old Firm league game of the season at Celtic Park. As with Thursday, that is a must-win encounter for Rangers.

Van Bronckhorst confirmed that Calvin Bassey and Ryan Jack will return to the squad for the Braga game after being absent for the 4-0 win over St Mirren last Sunday. He also revealed that defender Filip Helander, who is not part of Rangers’ European squad, will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

Midfielder John Lundstram, who has played an integral part in the run to the last eight, is back in training after being replaced during the first half against St Mirren with a groin issue.

“I am focusing on tomorrow, which is reaching the semi-finals of Europe, which is a great achievement if we are capable of doing that,” said Van Bronckhorst. “That’s all we have to do – take it game by game.

"I think tomorrow is a big night for all of us. We should enjoy it and embrace the challenge we are going to face and do everything possible to be in the semis.

“I am always confident and I believe in my team because I know what they are capable of,” he added. “We have shown that against big teams in Europe this season. I know what the team is capable of doing. I think we can have a better performance than last week. We need it to go through. It is the case in Europe that you have to be there in every tie, especially tomorrow.

"It is vital for us to go to the semi-finals and we need a top performance as a team, but also individually the players need to be ready.”

Van Bronckhorst was unfazed by opposite number Carlos Carvalhal’s pledge to come to Ibrox to attack in a bid to take the sting out of the tie as quickly as possible.

“It’s a team that likes to attack and press, so we have to be ready and make sure we play the way we have to in those moments,” said the Ibrox manager.

“We will see what they do tomorrow, but we have to be ready for whatever they want to throw at us.”