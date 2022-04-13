Rangers among trio of clubs 'known to be interested' in 22-goal striker

Norwich and Swansea are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old front man, who earned a maiden Scotland call-up last month on the back of his 22 goals for the League One side this season.

Stewart is due to enter the final year of his contract this summer but Black Cats boss Alex Neil has delayed talks of an extension until the end of the campaign in order to focus on his side’s promotion push.

According to the Northern Echo, Rangers, Norwich and Swansea are all 'known to be interested' in the striker, with Sunderland braced for approaches for their top scorer once the transfer window re-opens in July.

Rangers are reportedly interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart (centre).

Stewart, who completed a move from Ross County in January 2021, is reported to be happy on Wearside and boss Neil insists he is not prioritising the striker's future at present.

“I’ve got bigger things to concern myself about than trying to keep a player happy who’s got his own objectives in his career,” said Neil. “The simple fact is, I’ve got the Sunderland fans, the Sunderland community and the Sunderland club as a whole to concern myself with.

“Ross has done really well for us, but the simple fact is that if we can continue to make progress and get ourselves out of this league, then naturally players will want to be here and play here. It really is as simple as that.

“The simple fact is that he’s our contracted player. He’s done well, but he’s done well because he’s been given a chance at this club. I’m sure he’ll be respectful of that as well.

“But I’m not going into the remaining games worrying that if I don’t win them, or we don’t win them, then Ross might see his future elsewhere. I don’t think about that with any of the players, it doesn’t even cross my mind at the moment.”