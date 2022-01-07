Rangers step up interest in Hearts star John Souttar and Danhilo Doekhi and the player who could exit Ibrox

Rangers are set to step up their interest in defensive duo John Souttar and Danilho Doekhi.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 7th January 2022, 6:48 am
John Souttar in action for Hearts. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Ibrox club have been strongly linked with a move for the players, both of whom play at centre-back.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers will make an attempt to sign the pair on pre-contract agreements.

It would suggest that the club are planning for a future without Connor Goldson. The defender's deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to extend his contract.

Danilho Doekhi has spoken of interest from Rangers. (Photo by Ben Gal/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Rangers will, however, face stiff competition for both players.

Souttar has his admirers down south and plans to talk to the interest parties which include Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Sheffield United.

If Rangers were to win the race for the Hearts star it is understood they would try to come to a January agreement with the Tynecastle Park side, similar to what they did last year with Scott Wright when they signed him from Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Doekhi has spoken of interest from both Rangers and Serie A giants Napoli.

The Vitesse Arnhem captain would prefer to move in the summer but hasn’t ruled out a January switch.

"Of course I get the stories of Napoli and Rangers," he told gelderlander.nl. I am flattered. Scotland is passion. In Italy you really learn how to defend yourself.

"Both are very beautiful.

“That's just how football works. A winter transfer is not ideal. You get in somewhere halfway. But if an opportunity comes up, I shouldn't let it go."

Ibrox
