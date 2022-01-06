James Sands blown away by first day at Rangers - 'something you don't see in the US much'

The 21-year-old has signed an 18-month deal with the Scottish champions after helping his parent club lift the MLS Cup for the first time in their history under former Celtic coach Ronny Deila last month.

Sands has been capped seven times by the USA and has played in front of big crowds in his homeland, but he admitted nothing compares to his new surroundings as he experienced Ibrox for the first time,

"It was really amazing, something you don't experience or see in the US much," he said.

James Sands has arrived at Rangers on loan from New York City FC. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"Walking through it, seeing the stands, and the trophy room, you get a sense of how historic the club is and how the winning culture has impacted it.

"That was super impressive. I can only imagine what it sounds like in there when it is full.

"Playing in front of a fanbase like Rangers is an important step, it's big for me to learn how to play in those environments."

Sands may have to bide his time before experiencing a full Ibrox unless current covid restrictions which only allow for 500 fans inside the stadium are lifted on January 17.

He joins a Rangers side currently sitting six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and the player – who can play in both defence and midfield – is looking to lift his second national championship of the season after his silverware success at New York.

"Now is a good time to move because I have achieved a lot of what I wanted to at the MLS," he told Rangers TV.

"Winning a trophy at the end of the year was kind of perfect sending-off from NY.

"Now I am looking for new challenges. I am sure it WILL be a challenge but I have a lot of good people around me so I am really pumped for it.

"And hopefully I can win some more trophies soon.

"Coming off the off season in the MLS, a couple of weeks to get back into shape, help the team out and make sure we finish the season with the trophy."