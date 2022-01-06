Danilho Doekhi: Rangers target makes 'difficult to say no' transfer admission and confirms Ibrox interest

Danilho Doekhi has confirmed interest from Rangers. (Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

The Vitesse Arnhem captain is out of contract at the end of the season with the centre-back all but confirming he will be departing the Dutch team at the end of the season.

Rangers are in the market for a centre-back with Connor Goldson having not signed a new deal as he enters the final few months of his Ibrox contract.

The club have been strongly linked with Hearts star John Souttar who will also be a free agent in the summer.

Doekhi, who emerged from the Ajax academy, has played more than 110 games for Vitesse. The Scottish league leaders would face competition for his signature with the player expecting to stay put for the remainder of his contract.

“They do follow me, but there are several clubs," he told Omroep Gelderland regarding Rangers’ interest.

“The fans don’t have to worry about me leaving yet. But there are certainly things that you can philosophise about yourself. To my knowledge, there has not yet been a club that has reported to Vitesse. And I myself have been not so much thinking of a winter transfer, but again of a departure in the summer.

“When a big club comes up with a good plan, it’s difficult to say ‘no’. So it also depends on that. Especially in this world, you have to take everything into account.

"You know that things can change very quickly. I now just assume that I will still play football at Vitesse for the next six months.”