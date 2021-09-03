Rangers star's surprise 'transfer problems', Celtic star's ex-Ibrox chief transfer revelation, Hearts in talks with winger, Alfredo Morelos admission - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers star Joe Aribo was said to be in transfer talks towards the end of the window. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hearts in winger talks

Hearts have confirmed they have held talks with former Rangers winger Barrie McKay. The 26-year-old is a free agent after his Swansea City contract expired. Sporting director Joe Savage, however, revealed the player has interest from clubs down south.

"If we can do something on that then we will try to do something,” he said. “I know he's got interest in England so it's just a matter of trying to negotiate to see if you can do something.”

Maxwell backs Clarke deal

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has defended the decision to award Steve Clarke a new contract. Scotland’s hopes of reaching the World Cup took a blow on Tuesday in defeat to Denmark. Clarke’s new deal takes him to Euro 2024. Maxwell said it was handed it without any “hesitation”.

He said: “We appointed him, everyone was happy, he did what we asked him to do and then there is criticism of ‘why did you extend his contract?’ I think that’s just the nature of the manager’s role where you’re either getting a new deal or you’re getting the sack, there is nothing in between.”

Nigeria boss reveals Aribo transfer ‘problems’

Rangers midfield ace Joe Aribo was the subject of transfer interest, according to his international boss. The Nigerian was late in linking up with the national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr said: "We are ready, we are still missing two players or three (Aribo, Paul Onuachu, Chidozie Awaziem). These players were concerned by transfer problems so they could not be here with us."

Ntcham’s Swansea move

Olivier Ntcham has revealed former Rangers sporting director Mark Allen played a key role in his move to Swansea City. The midfielder joined the Championship club having been released by Celtic in the summer. Allen had been involved in bringing the Frenchman to Manchester City when he was a teenager.

Ntcham said: “We have a really good relationship. It’s true Mark used to speak to me after the games against Rangers [and say he would like to sign me again]."

Morelos happy at Rangers… but still wants move

Alfredo Morelos is keen to move on to a “better league” to improve but admits he is feels “happy” at Rangers. The Colombian striker was linked with Porto in the transfer window but a move didn’t materialise.

He said: "I hope that the opportunity to leave will be given soon. Here at Rangers I have already been champion, I have made history and we hope it will happen and the opportunity to work out in the best way.”

Hearts’ Souttar contract offer

Hearts won’t sell John Souttar on the cheap, even if it means losing him for nothing next summer. The centre-back was the subject of two bids this past transfer window, both of which were rejected by the Tynecastle Park club. Souttar is in the final year of his contract and Hearts are negotiating to extend his deal.

Adam injury

Dundee have been struck a blow with Charlie Adam ruled out for several weeks. The club’s captain was injured in last weekend's defeat to Motherwell. There were fears his groin issue would require surgery keeping him out for 12 weeks. Although it is not as severe, he will likely miss the club's next five matches.

