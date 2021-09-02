Reason Rangers were unable to sell attacker on deadline day, Hearts eye move for ex-Ibrox ace, Leigh Griffiths responds to Hibs rumour - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers winger Brandon Barker. Picture: SNS

Rangers unable to offload Barker

Rangers were unable to offload out-of-favour Brandon Barker before the end of the summer transfer window due to the ‘big’ salary given to the former Hibs winger when he joined the Ibrox club in the summer of 2019. (Football Insider)

Griffiths on rumoured Hibs offer

It has been claimed that Leigh Griffiths knocked back the chance to return to boyhood heroes Hibs but the on-loan Celtic striker insisted he was unaware of any concrete offer. Dundee manager James McPake said the newly-promoted side had managed to fend off competition from their Easter Road rivals, but Griffiths says there was nothing to suggest that a return to Leith was a realistic possibility. (Evening News)

Griffiths on Lennon

Leigh Griffiths is trying to put all the negativity behind him and start fresh. But he admits that should he bump into former boss Neil Lennon he would struggle to leave it all in the past. (The Scotsman)

Hearts want McKay

Hearts are interested in signing the former Rangers winger Barrie McKay if he returns to Scotland as a free agent. Having left Swansea City in June, the Scotland internationalist has yet to decide where his future lies. He can join any club outwith a transfer window as an out-of-contract player. (Evening News)

Henderson nears Alloa loan

Hearts attacker Euan Henderson is on the verge of joining Alloa Athletic on loan as the Tynecastle side look to get the youngster regular first-team opportunities. (Daily Record)

Hearts window ‘left Hibs in dust’

Former Hearts striker Ryan Stevenson reckons his former club ‘let Hibs in their dust’ with regards to their business in the summer transfer window. (Daily Record)

Scotland ‘must be switched on’

Scotland captain Andy Robertson says he and his team-mates must be switched on from the start in their next two games against Moldova and Austria if they are to revive their World Cup qualifying hopes.

Clarke tells players ‘to dust themselves down’

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has urged his players to “dust themselves down” and prepare for a must-win game against Moldova on Saturday following a chastening experience against Denmark. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor