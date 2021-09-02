Alfredo Morelos reacts to remaining at Rangers, 'better league' move hope and Steven Gerrard relationship

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers reacts during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group D stage match between Standard Liege and Rangers at Ibrox Stadium on October 21, 2020. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Porto were heavily linked with a move for the Colombian striker, but no bid materialised before the trading period came to a close on Tuesday and Morelos’ short-term future remains at Ibrox.

While the striker is happy with that, he does maintain an ambition to move to a higher level – and soon. Short-term though he is staying calm and focussing on the Europa League and cinch Premiership campaigns where Morelos could break the 100-goal barrier in blue.

"You heard a lot about my departure, that Porto or several teams made a proposal, but did not reach an agreement with Rangers, so my stay continues and I feel happy; I started in the best way, scoring goals and what is to come, it's important to me.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"An agreement has not been reached with the teams, I am calm and I am a young player, I hope that the opportunity to leave will be given soon.

"Here at Rangers I have already been champion, I have made history and we hope it will happen and the opportunity to work out in the best way.

"Each player wants to improve each day and be in a better league, in a more watched league. This league has taught me important things in my career. I started the best way, I scored many goals and may a big step be taken soon."

The 25-year-old is not part of Reinaldo Rueda’s latest international squad for Thursday’s qualifier against Bolivia, but like his transfer status he is “calm” over the Colombian call-up omission.

That Morelos is still in Scotland is music to the ears of Rangers fans – and even though harbouring personal aims of furthering his career, the feeling is mutual.

He told Caracol Radio: "I feel very happy. I have won fans with scoring streaks. The people of Rangers love me too much, I have earned it with a lot of effort, sacrifice and scoring goals in every game.

"My relationship with Steven is very good. He has shown confidence towards me, and since the Copa America ended I have had unconditional support. When I arrived I had to quarantine, as soon as I left they put me in."