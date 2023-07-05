Rangers star in shock link over £2m move as Michael Beale's sixth signing could be announced today

It has been reported that the Saudi Pro League club are weighing up an offer of around £2million for the 25-year-old who has two years to run on his current deal. His former club would also be due a cut of the transfer fee as part of the cut-price deal which brought him to Ibrox in 2021.

Saudi top-flight clubs are allowed to register eight foreign players in their squad. Currently, Al-Ettifaq have seven, including Swedish international Robin Quaison and Amin Younes, an eight-time German international.

Wright, who hasn’t started any games under Micheal Beale, is not the only Rangers player who has been linked with a reunion with Gerrard, captain James Tavernier is also reported to be interesting the former Ibrox boss.

Meanwhile, Rangers could be set to announce the signing of Cyriel Dessers. The Nigerian international is understood to be close to completing his move to the Scottish runners-up from Italian side Cremonese. The striker was a key target this window for Beale with a deal likely struck with the team relegated from Serie A.

Dessers would be the third attacking recruit after Abdallah Sima and Sam Lammers, while interest remains in Danilo of Feyenoord.