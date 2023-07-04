Scottish transfers: Rangers star wanted by Gerrard, Celtic flop nears move, Beale closes in on targets

A lot has already happened in the transfer window in Scotland and with European and English clubs returning to pre-season in the coming days even more is expected between now and the start of the league season.

Tavernier to link up with Gerrard?

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is reported to be keen on bringing Ibrox captain James Tavernier to Saudi Arabia. The Liverpool legend was appointed boss of Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq on Monday. According to 90Min, Tavernier is a key target. The right-back has been at the club for eight years, playing more than 400 games and scoring 101 goals. No player has made more goal contributions in the Scottish Premiership across the past three campaigns. He is contracted to Rangers until 2026.

Ex-Celtic star on the move

Vasilis Barkas is on the verge of a move to the Turkish Super League. The Greek goalkeeper left Celtic after a successful loan spell with FC Utrecht in the Netherlands last season. Barkas joined the club for £4.5million in 2020 from AEK Athens but struggled to replace Fraser Forster. According to reports in his homeland he is nearing a move to .MKE Ankaragücü.

Ex-United star finds new club

Former Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes is primed for a move back to the US. He left the Tannadice club following the expiry of his deal and is set to join New England, according to the Daily Record. Steven Fletcher and Arnaud Djoum are others who have left United.

Perth exit for striker

St Johnstone have confirmed the exit of striker Theo Bair. He had signed in the January of 2022 but leaves with 12 months left on his deal after struggling to make an impact. A club statement read: “Saints can confirm that Theo Bair has agreed by mutual consent to terminate his contract at the club. We would like to thank Theo for all his efforts while at McDiarmid Park and wish him all the best in his future.”

New deal for Parkhead star

While Celtic have lost Jota to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad, they have tied down Kyogo Furuhashi on a long-term deal. The Japanese striker, who finished top scorer last season, has extended his stay until 2027. He said: “Next season our objective is the same - to bring success to our club. I am excited to defend our trophies and the opportunity to represent this huge club in the Champions League. My personal motivation is to score more goals and help my team-mates win matches.”

