Steven Gerrard: Ex-Rangers boss finds new club as he heads to Saudi Arabia, Celtic ace could follow

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq have confirmed the appointment of Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.
By Joel Sked
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 17:51 BST
The Pro League side announced the former Rangers boss’ arrival on social media ahead of the new season which begins in August. A tweet read: “The football legend brings his expertise to Fares Al-Dahna”.

Gerrard has been out of management since leaving Aston Villa last season. He had taken over the Premier League side after enjoying success at Ibrox, helping take Rangers back to challenging for the league title and steering the side to the title in 2021.

He is the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia. French duo N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema have joined one of the country’s biggest clubs Al-Ittihad, who are managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and could be joined by Celtic star Jota.

Al-Ettifaq finished seventh in last season’s 16-team Pro League. Gerrard is 20/1 to take the team known as the Commandos to title success.

Former Rangers Steven Gerrard has taken on role in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Former Rangers Steven Gerrard has taken on role in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
