Rangers: Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo among four past and present players called into World Cup play-off squad for Nigeria

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey has earned a recall to Nigeria’s international squad for the crucial World Cup play-off against Ghana.

By David Oliver
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:04 pm

The defender, who also qualifies for England and Italy under FIFA rules, did not feature on his last squad selection in October but has been included by José Peseiro for the games at the end of this month which will determine one of the last qualification spots for Africa’s representatives in Qatar.

Bassey has been a regular for Rangers this season, at both left-back and centre-half, but was left out of the African Cup of Nations squad along with the injured Leon Balogun at the turn of the year. Ibrox team-mate Joe Aribo did make the trip as the Super Eagles reached the last 16 in Cameroon.

This time all three Rangers players have made the cut and will be joined by Ibrox flop Umar Sadiq. The loan striker was a huge let-down in Scotland but has found form in Spain with Almeria and is widely regarded as one of the continent's most promising strikers.

Calvin Bassey has been selected for Nigeria's double-header. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The double-header comes just a week before Rangers’ next Old Firm clash with SPFL Premiership leaders Celtic on April 3 and dates correspond with the international window for play-offs in Europe, though doubt remains over Scotland’s semi-final with Ukraine.

FIFA have confirmed a request for postponement has been received from the Ukrainian FA with the country subjected to invasion by Russia.

The match is scheduled for Hampden on March 24 but significant doubt remains over it going ahead before the proposed World Cup first round draw on April 1.

Joe Aribo played in the African Cup of Nations for the Super Eagles. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

