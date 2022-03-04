Rangers warn players and fans over recent trend as club charged by Uefa following Dortmund incident

Rangers have been charged by Uefa after children entered the pitch following the Europa League match against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

It follows a recent trend where young Rangers fans have encroached the playing surface at the end of matches in order request shirts from players.

Aaron Ramsey was filmed handing his shirt to a youngster who raced onto the park following the recent Scottish Cup win at Annan Athletic while kids were also spotted on the pitch following the 2-2 home draw with Dortmund that secured a 6-4 aggregate win, as well as the 1-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth on Wednesday.

Rangers have now warned they will take a “zero-tolerance approach” to the issue with parents told they could be banned from matches if caught helping their child onto the park, while the club have also advised their players not to swap shirts with any fans who invade the pitch.

A club statement read: “Rangers would like to remind fans that entering the field of play at any time is unacceptable and forbidden.

“The club have now been informed by UEFA that they have opened disciplinary proceedings after Thursday’s game v Borussia Dortmund due to children entering the pitch area.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch. In particular, any parent found to assist their child in entering the pitch area will be subject to club disciplinary policy.

“Our players have been advised that should not provide a shirt to any spectator entering the pitch area.”