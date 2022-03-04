Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off: FIFA issue statement after request made to postpone match due to Russian invasion

The Ukrainian FA have asked FIFA and UEFA to put the match on hold given the ongoing invasion by Russia, and it’s now anticipated the match in Glasgow may not go ahead as planned in three weeks’ time.

Steve Clarke and Oleksandr Petrakov’s teams were paired in the play-off semi-final late last year with the winners facing either Austria or Wales for a place at November’s World Cup Finals, to be held in Qatar.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both are also due to be meet for another match in June as part of the UEFA Nations League, and these dates have been suggested as a potential contingency plan but the World Cup first round draw is also due to take place two months earlier on April 1.

A FIFA spokesman said: “FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football to postpone their matches scheduled for March. FIFA remains in regular contact with UEFA and the Scottish Football Association to find an appropriate solution.

"FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has revealed he is personally helping footballers trying to leave Ukraine and called for an end to the "madness" of Russia's invasion of the country which prompted action from UEFA and FIFA in banning Russian teams from all football competitions, including the removal of Spartak Moscow from the last-16 of the Europa League.

The Russian Football Union has challenged the blanket suspension which also casts doubt on another World Cup qualifying play-off scenario. Russia are disqualified from facing Poland, who, like prospective play-off final opponents Czech Republic and Sweden had refused to play against them before the ruling from UEFA and FIFA, and the outcome of that three-way qualification play-off has also yet to be determined.

Ukraine's women's team has been in Glasgow recently and the men are due to play twice in the city this year. Scotland are also scheduled to play a women's qualifier, away, in April (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Scotland sent a message of support and unity to the Ukrainian FA on Monday with the sentiment echoed by senior national team captains Andrew Robertson and Rachel Corsie. The Scotland women’s team also has a forthcoming fixture against Ukraine, away from home, currently scheduled for April.