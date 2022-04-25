Rangers red card for Leon Balogun earns 'wow' verdict from referee analyst

Leon Balogun’s red card for Rangers against Motherwell was met with a one word reaction when analysed by former English top flight referee Dermot Gallacher.

By David Oliver
Monday, 25th April 2022, 7:58 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 8:11 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The ex-official, now a pundit on Sky Sports and expert in refereeing and the laws of the game, gave his verdict on Nick Walsh’s decision to send off the Rangers defender for a tackle on Dean Cornelius in the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Fir Park.

The punishment saw Rangers reduced to ten men for more than an hour and also rules the Nigerian international out of Sunday’s Old Firm match.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Running the rule with host Rob Wooton during Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch Gallagher says the man in the middle got his decision spot on: "One word Rob. Wow. That will always be a red card when you make a challenge like that.

“He goes over the ball.”

Motherwell equalised shortly after the incident but goals from Scott Wright and James Tavernier restored Rangers advantage.

Read More

Read More
Spurs 'in talks' for Rangers game and preparations to bring Antonio Conte's team...
Rangers' Leon Balogun (L) is sent off by referee Nick Walsh for a challenge on Motherwell's Dean Cornelius. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
MotherwellSky SportsFir Park
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.