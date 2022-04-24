'Part and parcel' - Leon Balogun's Rangers red card tackle gets verdict from Motherwell man on the end of it

Balogun was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh after a poor challenge on the 'Well midfielder – catching the 21-year-old above the ankle with his studs showing – in the 28th minute of the lunchtime clash.

Motherwell equalised shortly afterwards as Ross Tierney cancelled out Liam Kelly's own goal, but Rangers recovered superbly in the second half with Scott Wright and a James Tavernier penalty securing victory for the 10-men.

Cornelius required treatment but avoided serious injury from Balogun's lunge and was happy to play down the severity of the incident, accepting it as "part and parcel of the game".

"I’ve not seen the tackle back but from what I’ve heard it was a bad tackle and the ref made the right decision," Cornelius said.

“How did it feel? Not great but these things happen in football. It’s a contact sport and I’m going to get kicked about as I’m not the biggest in size.

“It’s part and parcel of the game and you just need to get on with it.

“There are tackles in games like these because of the occasion. The fans are on you, everyone is up for it, and the adrenaline is pumping.

Motherwell's Dean Corenlius lies on the turf as Rangers defender Leon Balogun is sent off by referee Nick Walsh. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Everybody wants to win the game so it’s always going to happen.”

Cornelius was at a loss to explain Motherwell’s bereft second half display but he refused to blame the late switch from Sunday to Saturday as being a distraction after the SPFL agreed to bring the game forward to assist Rangers’ preperations for Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg.

“Nah, these things happen,” he said. “The decision was made higher up and we’ve got nothing to say about it. Hopefully it does help Rangers because we do want Scottish teams go on and do well in Europe. Hopefully it helps teams like us too in the long run.”

Meanwhile, Scott Wright hopes taking his chance to score at Motherwell signals an extended run in Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s first-team and a role against RB Leipzig.

The winger has found playing time limited at Ibrox since his move from Aberdeen last January, but his minutes have increase recently following injuries to Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey, on top of long-term absentee Ianis Hagi.

“It was a goal I’ve been waiting a long time for,” he said. “I’ve found opportunities hard to come by and all I’ve had to do is work hard in training, and when called upon make sure I take my chance. I hope I’ve done that.”

After a goal in the opening game of the season against Livingston Wright has made 30 appearances, but more than half from the bench.

“I’ve always had to stay confident, I think that’s the most important thing. You need to trust yourself and make sure that when you’re called upon you can help improve the team and that’s what I did.