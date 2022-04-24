Scott Wright's Rangers waiting game is over as winger ready for RB Leipzig chance

The winger has found playing time limited at Ibrox since his move from Aberdeen last January, but has seen his minutes increase recently as injury affects Rangers selection options in attacking areas.

Manager van Bronckhorst said the attacking blows of losing Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey open the door for others and Wright hopes his goal and performance is a sign he has taken his chance.

“It was a goal I’ve been waiting a long time for,” he told RangersTV. “I’ve found opportunities hard to come by and all I’ve had to do is work hard in training, and when called upon make sure I take my chance. I hope I’ve done that.”

After a goal in the opening game of the season against Livingston Wright has made 30 appearances, but more than half from the bench.

“I’ve always had to stay confident, I think that’s the most important thing. You need to trust yourself and make sure that when you’re called upon you can help improve the team and that’s what I did.

“All I can do now is wait for my next opportunity and show the manager what I can do. Hopefully he can trust me and put me in again.”

Next up is Leipzig in Germany: “At a club like this every game is a big game and none more so than Thursday. It’s exciting for everyone involved at the club and one we’re ready for and looking forward to.”

Rangers' Scott Wright (R) and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Rangers at Fir Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)