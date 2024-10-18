The international break is over and domestic football has returned for Rangers fans, with a short trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock on the agenda.

On a good run of form, the Gers have won their last three consecutive league games, and Philippe Clement’s side head to Kilmarnock knowing they can close to gap on Celtic and Aberdeen, with the table toppers facing each other 24 hours before Rangers trip to Ayrshire.

Clement has several injury worries ahead of the game, with Ridvan Yilmaz, Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes all expected to be out of the weekend game against Killie - though he could boosted by the return of two key attackers as the Belgian decides which starting XI will be tasked with getting all three points against Derek McInnes’ team.

So how will Rangers line up at Rugby Park on Sunday? The Scotsman predicts the Rangers’ starting XI, with two changes expected.

GK: Jack Butland One of the first names on the team sheet, Butland starts for Rangers baring any last minute injuries.

RB: James Tavernier The long-serving Rangers captain starts whenever he is fit to do so.

CB: John Souttar Fresh from his man of the match performance against Portugal at Hampden Park on Tuesday, Souttar starts against Kilmarnock.