Philippe Clement addresses Ryan Kent Rangers rumour and reveals when he tried to sign him
Rangers manager Philippe Clement refused to get drawn on speculation that former winger Ryan Kent may return to Ibrox - but did admit he tried to sign the Englishman in the past.
Kent, who played for Rangers between 2018 and 2023, had his contract at Fenerbahce ripped up on Thursday after 18 unhappy months in Istanbul. Such a development has inevitably led to chatter that the 27-year-old could return to the club, and Clement was asked about the rumours in his press conference on Friday.
"I said already in that one year, already a lot of times I don't go into rumours, because then it never stops," said Clement. "And it's already busy with all the press conferences with you guys. So, no, I'm not going to go into rumours."
Clement did admit that he tried to bring Kent to Club Brugge in 2019 when he was made available for transfer by his formative club Liverpool, but the player chose Rangers instead of heading to Belgium.
"Of course, I know the player, and I've known him a long time, because the moment he went to Rangers. I was in talks with him to get him to Bruges. But there was a better deal, I think, in Rangers, in that way, so he chose for that. So, I've known him a long time, but I'm not going into rumors about bringing players in."
