Rangers’ new era will begin at Kilmarnock this evening as Ibrox hero Barry Ferguson takes charge for the first time at Rugby Park.

The dismal 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday ended up being the final nail in the coffin for Belgian boss Philippe Clement, with ex-Rangers captain and legend Ferguson stepping in to the Ibrox hotseat just 24 hours later on a deal until the end of the season.

Out of the Scottish Cup, and 16 points behind league leaders Celtic, the former skipper will be tasked with restoring pride to Rangers after a tough domestic season for the Glasgow giants. A difficult trip to Kilmarnock first up is no easy task though, with the Gers already suffering defeat at Rugby Park earlier in the campaign.

There’s plenty of intrigue ahead of the game, with supporters debating how Ferguson is likely to set his side up. Will he continue with Clement’s tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation? Or will he switch it up and go more attacking? Which players could be culled after numerous poor displays, and who will be given a reprieve?

Here’s how The Scotsman predict Rangers will line up against Kilmarnock this evening.

1 . GK: Jack Butland Had some shaky moments this season, but Ferguson will be expected to put his faith in the experienced number one at Rugby Park. | Jane Barlow Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier The interim boss has confirmed that the long-serving full-back will remain Rangers' captain, meaning it is almost certain he will start against Kilmarnock. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Robin Propper With Leon Balogun and John Souttar both expected to be miss out with injury, the Dutch defender is likely to be offered an opportunity to impress in central-defence. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales