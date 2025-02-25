Barry Ferguson brings Rangers honesty to table as he addresses several issues and his appointment

Interim boss relishing new role and reveals what players have been told

Barry Ferguson understands why some fans are sceptical about his appointment as interim Rangers head coach - but the former Ibrox skipper had no doubts about his own ability, despite putting his coaching career out of his mind before a phone call on Sunday changed his life.

Ferguson has previously been in charge of League 2 Clyde and led Kelty Hearts into the SPFL before quitting to take charge of League 1 Alloa.

A disappointing spell in Clackmannanshire ended in February 2022 and Ferguson has recently combined media work with an ambassadorial role at Ibrox. But the dismissal of Philippe Clement after Saturday’s defeat by St Mirren led to the club appointing Ferguson as manager for the remainder of the season.

Barry Ferguson speaks to the media for the first time as Rangers manager. | SNS Group

When asked how he responded to those who questioned whether he had the experience for the role, the former Scotland midfielder said: “Judge me at the end of the three months. I have no issue with that. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I would rather be judged come the end of the season, but also know I’m going to be judged game by game. This is just the nature of the beast when you’re at Glasgow Rangers.”

Ferguson’s managerial career lasted almost eight years but it seemed to be over. “I had a quiet life for a few years,” said the former Blackburn player, who has brought in former Gers team-mates Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor to join his coaching staff. “I was enjoying a new role at the club. I was a club ambassador for the past year-and-a-half.

“But listen, when you get offered the opportunity, there was no way I was turning it down. I’m just glad I took it and we’ll see where it goes. But look, I’m confident. I’m confident in my ability, I’m confident in my staff’s ability and also the players. I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t feel ready.

“Did I want to go back into coaching and management? If I’m brutally honest, I wasn’t thinking about it. But when that phone call comes, there was no way that I was going to turn it down. And being back now a couple of days, it just excites me. I’m desperate to get started. I loved being out on the grass with the players and I can’t wait to get out on the touchline.”

Ferguson has laid out his demands to players – with the club currently 13 points adrift of William Hill Premiership leaders Celtic – but recognises that restoring confidence and positivity is key after consecutive home defeats by Queen’s Park and St Mirren.

“I expect them to win games of football,” he said. “I expect them to give me everything they’ve got, because that’s one thing I’ll give them and my coaching staff as well. I had a brief meeting with them for five or 10 minutes and I got it across and they fully understand my expectations.

“This is a brilliant place to be. You’re lucky to be at a place like this. You look at the training facility, you look at the stadium, you look at the support. They’re well looked after in terms of the staff at the club.

“So I feel it’s going to be a good place to be. I felt a difference, the staff round about the place said to me they felt a difference and it’s important for me to carry that on.

Rangers lost their last match 2-0 against St Mirren. | SNS Group

“I know the way football operates nowadays. Some players need an arm round about them. Some maybe need a wee clip round about the ear. I’ll suss out who needs what. But what I will say is, the response I got was the response that I wanted.”

With the club carrying out a review of the football department, planning to appoint a sporting director and talks taking place over investment, Ferguson was coy over any long-term ambitions.