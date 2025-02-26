Rangers have confirmed that legendary former captain Barry Ferguson will take interim charge at Ibrox until the summer after sacking Philippe Clement on Sunday night.

The Belgian boss’ 16-month reign in Govan came to a crashing end at the weekend when another disastrous performance from saw them fall to a 2-0 home against St Mirren and, despite claims he felt the board were “200%” behind him previously, the dire result turned out to be the final nail in his Ibrox coffin.

CEO Patrick Stewart moved quickly to appoint an interim manager, with Ferguson handed the job on an interim basis less than 24 hours later, though talk of who will succeed Clement on a permanent basis is still rife on the blue side of Glasgow. Could Ferguson land the job permanently? Or will one of the many big names currently out of work step into the breach for the 25/26 season?

With a strong list of names available, bookies have put together the odds for next permanent Rangers manager.*

*All odds are offered by bet365 and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

