New Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson speaks to former boss Philippe Clement in July last year before a friendly against Birmingham City. But who will be his permanent successor? | SNS Group

Next Rangers manager odds: Former Ibrox quartet and ex-Chelsea and Dortmund bosses among favourites after Barry Ferguson development

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:38 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 08:25 GMT

Rangers have confirmed Barry Ferguson will be in interim charge at Ibrox until the summer - but who is favourite to be Philippe Clement’s permanent successor?

Rangers have confirmed that legendary former captain Barry Ferguson will take interim charge at Ibrox until the summer after sacking Philippe Clement on Sunday night.

The Belgian boss’ 16-month reign in Govan came to a crashing end at the weekend when another disastrous performance from saw them fall to a 2-0 home against St Mirren and, despite claims he felt the board were “200%” behind him previously, the dire result turned out to be the final nail in his Ibrox coffin.

CEO Patrick Stewart moved quickly to appoint an interim manager, with Ferguson handed the job on an interim basis less than 24 hours later, though talk of who will succeed Clement on a permanent basis is still rife on the blue side of Glasgow. Could Ferguson land the job permanently? Or will one of the many big names currently out of work step into the breach for the 25/26 season?

With a strong list of names available, bookies have put together the odds for next permanent Rangers manager.*

Issame Charai remains part of the Rangers coaching set-up and has odds for being the next permanent Rangers boss - though the odds are long.

1. Issame Charai - 20/1

Issame Charai remains part of the Rangers coaching set-up and has odds for being the next permanent Rangers boss - though the odds are long. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

A fan favourite as a player, Thomson found success with Kelty Hearts in his first coaching role. However, he has not managed since leaving his role in 2022.

2. Kevin Thomson - 20/1

A fan favourite as a player, Thomson found success with Kelty Hearts in his first coaching role. However, he has not managed since leaving his role in 2022. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The ex-Dortmund manager entered the betting over the last 24 hours.

3. Edin Terzic - 20/1

The ex-Dortmund manager entered the betting over the last 24 hours. | Getty Images Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

The Fenerbahce head coach will face Rangers in the Europa League last 16 next week. But could he make a shock move to Ibrox next season?

4. Jose Mourinho - 20/1

The Fenerbahce head coach will face Rangers in the Europa League last 16 next week. But could he make a shock move to Ibrox next season? | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

