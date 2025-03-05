Here's how we predict Rangers will line-up for Thursday's Europa League last 16 clash with Fenerbahce. Cr: SNS Group.Here's how we predict Rangers will line-up for Thursday's Europa League last 16 clash with Fenerbahce. Cr: SNS Group.
By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 15:05 BST

Here’s how we predict Rangers will line up the Europa League last 16 clash with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday in Istanbul.

Rangers will look to respond to a disappointing weekend defeat to Motherwell as they resume their Europa League campaign with a visit to Fenerbache in the last 16 of the competition.

Jose Mourinho’s title chasing outfit are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, and enter the first-leg at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in confident mood, despite ending the League Phase of the competition 16 places below their Ibrox counterparts.

Out of the Scottish Cup, and 16 points behind league leaders Celtic, the interim Rangers boss will be aiming to secure a positive result in the first-leg as he looks to take the club as far as possible in the Europa League. He has been boosted by the return of several first teamers, with defenders John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling all available for the game. But who will start?

This is how The Scotsman predict Rangers will line up against Fenerbahce on Thursday evening.

Despite his error in Saturday's defeat to Motherwell, the English goalkeeper is expected to retain his place in goal for the game in Istanbul.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Despite his error in Saturday's defeat to Motherwell, the English goalkeeper is expected to retain his place in goal for the game in Istanbul. | SNS Group

Played at centre-back in recent games, but the return to fitness of several defenders from injury means the captain is likely to revert to the role of full-back.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Played at centre-back in recent games, but the return to fitness of several defenders from injury means the captain is likely to revert to the role of full-back. | SNS Group

The Scottish international will make a much-needed return to the Rangers back line, after recovering from a recent injury.

3. CB: John Souttar

The Scottish international will make a much-needed return to the Rangers back line, after recovering from a recent injury. | SNS Group

Clinton Nsiala and Robin Propper have both been hauled off by interim boss Barry Ferguson early in the recent games against Kilmarnock and Motherwell, so it feels unlikely either will start. Both Balogun and Dujon Sterling are fit to play, but the big game experience of the Nigerian will likely give him the nod in Istanbul.

4. CB: Leon Balogun

Clinton Nsiala and Robin Propper have both been hauled off by interim boss Barry Ferguson early in the recent games against Kilmarnock and Motherwell, so it feels unlikely either will start. Both Balogun and Dujon Sterling are fit to play, but the big game experience of the Nigerian will likely give him the nod in Istanbul. | SNS Group

