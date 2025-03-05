Rangers will look to respond to a disappointing weekend defeat to Motherwell as they resume their Europa League campaign with a visit to Fenerbache in the last 16 of the competition.

Jose Mourinho’s title chasing outfit are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions, and enter the first-leg at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in confident mood, despite ending the League Phase of the competition 16 places below their Ibrox counterparts.

Out of the Scottish Cup, and 16 points behind league leaders Celtic, the interim Rangers boss will be aiming to secure a positive result in the first-leg as he looks to take the club as far as possible in the Europa League. He has been boosted by the return of several first teamers, with defenders John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling all available for the game. But who will start?