Rangers return to their temporary home of Hampden Park on Tuesday night as they look to progress to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Dynamo Kyiv (kick off: 7.45pm).

The Gers picked will head into the game with confidence after bagging their first win of the season at the weekend, as goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny secured a 2-1 win over Motherwell, and know a win of any kind will see them progress to the final qualifying stage of the competition after they secured a 1-1 draw in Lublin last week thanks to a 94th-minute equaliser.

Clement has been dealt an injury blow after the Belgian confirmed defender Leon Balogun was a doubt after missing training on Monday, saying he “felt something” at the end of Motherwell game last weekend. Clement also heads into the game with a bit of a selection dilemma, with Rabbi Matondo, Jefte and Dujon Sterling all pushing for starts, while he must decide whether to continue with new signing Vaclav Cerny, as he manages the Czechia internationals fitness.

New recruits Hamza Igamane and Clinton Nsiala are both back in training, though the game is likely to come too soon for the duo.

The Scotsman predict how Rangers will line up for Tuesday’s game with Dynamo Kyiv, using live training photos from today’s training session at Auchenhowie.

1 . GK: Jack Butland The former England international is Rangers’ undisputed number one. If he’s fit, he starts every single time. He will be pivotal to any success the club has this season - including possible Champions League qualification. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: James Tavernier One of the club’s most experienced players, the captain knows what it takes in Europe and has often showed his best form in these types of games. Despite Dujon Sterling’s return to fitness, Tavernier is set to start the game at full-back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar Out of the four centre-halves on Rangers books, he is the one who appears to be first choice for Clement. He has played almost every game for the Belgian boss when fit and is set to play on the right-side of central defence. | SNS Group Photo Sales