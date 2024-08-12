Rangers return to their temporary home of Hampden Park on Tuesday night as they look to progress to the next stage of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Dynamo Kyiv (kick off: 7.45pm).
The Gers picked will head into the game with confidence after bagging their first win of the season at the weekend, as goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny secured a 2-1 win over Motherwell, and know a win of any kind will see them progress to the final qualifying stage of the competition after they secured a 1-1 draw in Lublin last week thanks to a 94th-minute equaliser.
Clement has been dealt an injury blow after the Belgian confirmed defender Leon Balogun was a doubt after missing training on Monday, saying he “felt something” at the end of Motherwell game last weekend. Clement also heads into the game with a bit of a selection dilemma, with Rabbi Matondo, Jefte and Dujon Sterling all pushing for starts, while he must decide whether to continue with new signing Vaclav Cerny, as he manages the Czechia internationals fitness.
New recruits Hamza Igamane and Clinton Nsiala are both back in training, though the game is likely to come too soon for the duo.
The Scotsman predict how Rangers will line up for Tuesday’s game with Dynamo Kyiv, using live training photos from today’s training session at Auchenhowie.