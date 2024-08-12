Rangers get huge boost on future of key player as aeroplane discussions revealed

Goalkeeper more than happy with direction of travel at Rangers

Jack Butland has given the clearest signal yet of his contentment at Rangers, with the goalkeeper revealing that conversations with the club's hierarchy has reassured him about the ambitions for the upcoming season and beyond.

The 31-year-old has become one of Rangers' most important players since joining on a free transfer from Manchester United last summer. His form was so impressive that he was linked with a recall to the England squad earlier this year, while Nottingham Forest had a January bid rebuffed by the Ibrox outfit. On more than one occasion, manager Philippe Clement has stated that he is one of unsellable assets in his squad.

Butland, now one of the senior figures at Rangers, is in no hurry to depart regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's Champions League tie against Dynamo Kyiv. Following the 1-1 draw against the Ukrainians in the Polish city of Lublin, progress to a play-off shoot-out against Salzburg or Twente is a distinct possibility. But whatever happens at Hampden, Butland feels Rangers are on an upward trajectory, revealing that discussions with directors while travelling on an aeroplane leave him in little doubt of the direction of travel.

"I think we have a good relationship," said Butland of his stance with the hierarchy. "There is an idea of what we want to achieve and ultimately I want to be successful here. We have had conversations. My conversation with the club has been what are we doing, where are we going, how far are we going and how far are we pushing? Any player at any club, that’s what you want to know - the ambition. For me, no cloudy areas over that I am looking forward to the season and playing as well as I can.

"You get the opportunity to speak with directors on planes, pick their brains and speak to people. That is what this club is all about. You’ve got to be together and it is a concern of mine. I am not concerned - but it is good to speak with those people and know where the club is at, the direction and optimism, as a player there are things you want to know and be a part of. I hope my opinion is sometimes taken and matters as well and it’s a good relationship. I really enjoy how things are going."

Butland and Rangers take quiet confidence into the game against Dynamo Kyiv, no doubt boosted by Cyriel Dessers' stoppage-time leveller in the first leg. "We learned a lot from the fixture last week, certain things we could have tidied up on and perhaps gave them a few too many easy opportunities," added Butland. "We certainly felt tactically and in the game, we didn’t feel out of our depth. We could have been better and there is things we can learn from that. There are definitely opportunities to create more chances than we did so we are optimistic about tomorrow.

"First place was good last year in the Europa League with some great experiences but you know, we want to keep going and pushing further. The Champions League was the target last year, it’s the focus this year and for any of the boys, personally, I would love to experience that."