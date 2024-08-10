Philippe Clement explains why Rangers stand-out may not start midweek Champions League clash

What the Rangers boss said after 2-1 win over Motherwell

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement acknowledged Rangers will need to be more clinical against Dynamo Kyiv if they are to keep alive their prospects of reaching the Champions League.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny helped Clement’s side to a narrow victory over Motherwell in their first match at Hampden while Ibrox undergoes construction work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers, though, also missed a number of makeable chances to extend their lead, a profligacy that could have proved costly as Motherwell threatened to unearth an equaliser.

Vaclav Cerny scores on his first Rangers start make it 2-1 over Motherwell at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Kyiv are the visitors to Hampden on Tuesday in the return leg of the teams’ Champions League third qualifying round tie and Clement warned his players they cannot be as wasteful again if they are to progress to the playoff round.

“A very big [performance is needed against Kyiv],” he said. “Comparable with last Tuesday [in Lublin in the first leg]. And we will need good efficiency. You will not get 19 shots like today, or nine on target like today.

“We need to be really efficient in that game. And it's against a team that showed a lot of quality the last couple of weeks. The last couple of years also, by playing together. So, we need to be on top of our game and to have everybody at their best level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wish we could have given [the Rangers fans] a third and fourth goal. We tried that. We didn't succeed. We have to become better in that. I think the quality finish of Vaclav is good proof of that. But we're working hard on it.”

Cerny was the game’s stand-out performer in his first start for Rangers since completing a season-long loan move from Wolfsburg but Clement was coy on whether the Czech would also line up against Kyiv.

“It's a good question,” he added. “So I have to see tomorrow how he reacts after this game, and to speak with my medical staff, with my performance staff and with him, of course. I cannot make decisions now only for Tuesday. That's crazy to think about only Tuesday and then have a player out for a long time.

“He's an experienced player who can help the team a lot in the way we want to play football. So it's really positive for him already, two games, a very important assist and now a very good goal. But it's what we expected from him. That's why we made a lot of effort to get him here into the building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell admitted “it doesn’t look good” for new striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos who went off injured late in the first half.