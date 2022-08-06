Rangers player ratings: Alfredo Morelos back with a bang as strike rival Antonio Colak finds net versus Kilmarnock

Headlining the pre-match team news for Rangers fans was the return to action of Alfredo Morelos, missing since March when a thigh injury became too much to bear on international duty and the Colombian sat out the remainder of last season.

His return off the bench was greeted with roars of approval, but the inclusion from the start of Steven Davis was just as significant.

Ahead of a season-defining qualifier with Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday night, Giovanni van Bronckhorst made four changes to the team which so disappointed in Belgium, while giving Ryan Kent every chance to declare his fitness with Rabbi Matondo also protected on the bench.

After a slow start, and a Tom Lawrence bar-rattling strike in the first half Antonio Colak and the returning Colombian scored after the break to the relief of an increasingly nervous Ibrox and ensured three points against a visiting side intent on frustrating the Champions League hopefuls.

There was no return to Ibrox for Jordan Jones though Lee Hodson and Kyle Lafferty were in the visitors’ squad – the latter starting but failing to test Jon McLaughlin as another Rangers fan favourite striker stole the headlines.

Here is how the Rangers players rated in the 2-0 win that warms up for Union Saint-Gilloise game – but improvements will be necessary.

1. Jon McLaughlin - 6 Goalkeeper retained his place in biggest sign yet he is van Bronckhort's number one. Rarely tested Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. James Tavernier - 5 Flat performance from the captain who had Ibrox roaring in first-half frustration with frequent passes inside as opposed to his buccaneering runs forward that characterised last season. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Ridvan Yilmaz - 7 Little left-back had a tidy enough debut, but welcomed to Scottish football with a few clattering challenges. Flashes of his passing range before being replaced by Barisic in a change over-shadowed by the simultaneous return of Morelos. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. James Sands - 6 Mix-up with McLaughlin on 77 minutes made the closing stages more nervous than necessary and, with Davis ahead of him unable to step out and spray passes as he can. Worth remembering the American is still playing out of position on the left of defence. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales